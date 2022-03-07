After a year away, Oscar nominees celebrate together

“Just being back together without a hazmat suit is cause for celebration,” said Will Packer, who is producing the show this year. “This is a year like no other, this is THE year.”

During lunch most chose to ignore their quinoa salad. Bradley Cooper made sure to say hello to Questlove. Steven Spielberg was deep in conversation Paul Thomas Anderson. Both are nominated for best director.

The luncheon was a first for many including Andrew Garfield, a best actor nominee for “tick, tick…Boom.” He said it was a “special moment” to be among fellow nominees like “PTA and Ariana,” referring to Anderson and best supporting actress front-runner Ariana DeBose from “West Side Story” who were standing close by.

Kim Morgan, the “Nightmare Alley” screenwriter, was a little overwhelmed by the experience which was also her first time. “I’m a writer,” she said.

Osnat Shurer, an animation nominee for “Raya and the Last Dragon,” said it was a joy to be at the luncheon. She was excited to tell Jessica Chastain that she loved her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” What she didn’t expect was that Chastain was also a fan and frequent watcher of “Raya,” thanks to her children.

Top of mind for many were the changes to the broadcast, in which eight categories are going to be presented off air before the show. While many have spoken out against the decision, some are supportive too.

Bill Corso, an Oscar winning hair and makeup artist, is one who was on the committee that made the decision. In 2004, he was given his Oscar in the aisle, another attempt to streamline the broadcast and, he said, it felt like he didn’t get his moment.

This change he hopes will let the winners have that moment on stage at the podium, which will be edited into the broadcast in a way that won’t be obvious to the viewing audience.

