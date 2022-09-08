After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

Charles must figure out how to generate the “public support, a sense of endearment” that characterized the relationship Elizabeth had with the British public, Owens said.

In other words, will Charles be as loved by his subjects? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

A shy boy with a domineering father, Charles grew into a sometimes-awkward, understated man who is nevertheless confident in his own opinions. Unlike his mother, who refused to publicly discuss her views, Charles has delivered speeches and written articles on issues close to his heart, such as climate change, green energy and alternative medicine.

His accession to the throne is likely to fuel debate about the future of Britain’s largely ceremonial monarchy, seen by some as a symbol of national unity and others as an obsolete vestige of feudal history.

“We know the monarch and certainly the monarch’s family – they’re not meant to have political voices. They’re not meant to have political opinions. And the fact that he’s been flexing, if you like, his political muscle is something that he will have to be really careful with ... lest he be seen as unconstitutional,” said Owens, who wrote “The Family Firm: Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public, 1932-53.”

Charles, who will be the head of state for the U.K. and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, has defended his actions.

“I always wonder what meddling is, I always thought it was motivating,” he said in “Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70,” a 2018 documentary. “I’ve always been intrigued if it’s meddling to worry about the inner cities, as I did 40 years ago and what was happening or not happening there, the conditions in which people were living. If that’s meddling, I’m very proud of it.”

In the same interview, however, Charles acknowledged that as king, he wouldn’t be able to speak out or interfere in politics because the role of sovereign is different from being the Prince of Wales.

Charles has said he intends to reduce the number of working royals, cut expenses and better represent modern Britain.

But tradition matters, too, for a man whose office previously described the monarchy as “the focal point for national pride, unity and allegiance.”

That has meant a life of palaces and polo, attracting criticism that Charles was out of touch with everyday life, being lampooned for having a valet who purportedly squeezed toothpaste onto his brush.

But it was the disintegration of his marriage to Diana that made many question his fitness for the throne. Then, as he aged, his handsome young sons stole the limelight from a man who had a reputation for being as gray as his Saville Row suits.

Biographer Sally Bedell Smith, author of “Prince Charles: the Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life,’’ described him as being constantly overshadowed by others in the family, despite his destiny.

“I think the frustrations are not so much that he’s had to wait for the throne,” Smith told PBS. “I think his main frustration is that he has done so much and that ... he has been sort of massively misunderstood. He’s sort of been caught between two worlds: the world of his mother, revered, now beloved; and Diana, the ghost of whom still shadows him; and then his incredibly glamorous sons.”

It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles for his admitted infidelity to Diana before “the people’s princess” died in a Paris car crash in 1997. But the public mood softened after he married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005 and she became the Duchess of Cornwall.

Although Camilla played a significant role in the breakup of Charles and Diana, her self-deprecating style and salt-of-the-earth sense of humor eventually won over many Britons.

She helped Charles smile more in public by tempering his reserve and making him made him appear approachable, if not happier, as he cut ribbons, visited houses of worship, unveiled plaques and waited for the crown.

Her service was rewarded in February 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II said publicly that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla should be known as “Queen Consort” after her son succeeded her, answering questions once and for all about her status in the Royal Family.

Prince Charles Philip Arthur George was born Nov. 14, 1948, in Buckingham Palace. When his mother acceded to the throne in 1952, the 3-year-old prince became the Duke of Cornwall. He became Prince of Wales at 20.

His school years were unhappy, with the future king being bullied by classmates at Gordonstoun, a Scottish boarding school that prides itself on building character through vigorous outdoor activities and educated his father, Philip.

Charles studied history at Cambridge University’s Trinity College, where in 1970 he became the first British royal to earn a university degree.

He then spent seven years in uniform, training as a Royal Air Force pilot before joining the Royal Navy, where he learned to fly helicopters. He ended his military career as commander of the HMS Bronington, a minesweeper, in 1976.

Charles’ relationship with Camilla began before he went to sea, but the romance foundered and she married a cavalry officer.

He met Lady Diana Spencer in 1977 when she was 16 and he was dating her older sister. Diana apparently didn’t see him again until 1980, and rumors of their engagement swirled after she was invited to spend time with Charles and the royal family.

They announced their engagement in February 1981. Some awkwardness in their relationship was immediately apparent when, during a televised interview about their betrothal, a reporter asked if they were in love. “Of course,” Diana answered immediately, while Charles said, “Whatever ‘in love’ means.”

Although Diana giggled at the response, she later said that Charles’ remark “threw me completely.”

“God, it absolutely traumatized me,” she said in a recording made by her voice coach in 1992-93 that was featured in the 2017 documentary “Diana, In Her Own Words.”

The couple married on July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in a globally televised ceremony. Prince William, now heir to the throne, was born less than a year later, followed by his brother, Prince Harry, in 1984.

The public fairy tale soon crumbled. Charles admitted to adultery to a TV interviewer in 1994. In an interview of her own, Diana drew attention to her husband’s relationship with Camilla, saying: “There were three of us in this marriage.”

The revelations tarnished Charles’ reputation among many who celebrated Diana for her style as well as her charity work with AIDS patients and landmine victims.

William and Harry were caught in the middle. While the princes revered their late mother, they said Charles was a good father and praised him as an early advocate for issues like the environment.

Tensions persist inside the royal family, underscored by the decision of Harry and his wife, Meghan, to step away from their royal duties and move to California in 2020. In a televised interview, they later said a member of the royal family had raised “concerns and conversations” about the color of their baby’s skin before he was born. The explosive revelation forced William to publicly declare the family wasn’t racist.

Charles soldiered on, increasingly standing in for the queen in her twilight years. In 2018, he was named the queen’s designated successor as head of the Commonwealth, an association of 54 nations with links to the British Empire. The process accelerated after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, on April 9, 2021.

As Elizabeth declined, he sometimes stepped in at the last moment.

On the eve of the state opening of Parliament on May 10, 2022, the queen asked Charles to preside, delegating one of her most important constitutional duties to him -- evidence that a transition was underway.

Camilla said in a 2018 documentary that Charles was comfortable with the prospect of being king.

“I think his destiny will come,’’ she said. “He’s always known it’s going to come, and I don’t think it does weigh heavily on his shoulders at all.”

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this April 10, 1949 file photo, Prince Charles of Edinburgh, left, sits for a photo with his mother, Princess Elizabeth, in Buckingham Palace, London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this April 10, 1949 file photo, Prince Charles of Edinburgh, left, sits for a photo with his mother, Princess Elizabeth, in Buckingham Palace, London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1951 file photo, Britain's King George VI sits with his grandson Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, in London. The Prince was celebrating his third birthday. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1951 file photo, Britain's King George VI sits with his grandson Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, in London. The Prince was celebrating his third birthday. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this April 23, 1954 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, and his sister, Princess Anne, are assisted by Admiral Earl Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten as they step ashore at Customs House in the Grand Harbor at Malta. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this April 23, 1954 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, and his sister, Princess Anne, are assisted by Admiral Earl Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten as they step ashore at Customs House in the Grand Harbor at Malta. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this July 27, 1958 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles walks wearing his uniform. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this July 27, 1958 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles walks wearing his uniform. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1952 file photo, Prince Charles, right, sits with his sister, Princess Anne, as they pose for a photo, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1952 file photo, Prince Charles, right, sits with his sister, Princess Anne, as they pose for a photo, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Nov. 12, 1955 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles poses for a photo, wearing a kilt of Balmoral Tartan on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, in Balmoral, Scotland. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Nov. 12, 1955 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles poses for a photo, wearing a kilt of Balmoral Tartan on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, in Balmoral, Scotland. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this May 1, 1962 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, tours his new school, Gordsonstoun, near Elgin, Scotland with his father, Prince Philip, as he arrives to start his first term. At left is house Master Robert Whitby, and Headmaster Mr. Robert Chew at right. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this May 1, 1962 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, tours his new school, Gordsonstoun, near Elgin, Scotland with his father, Prince Philip, as he arrives to start his first term. At left is house Master Robert Whitby, and Headmaster Mr. Robert Chew at right. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Aug. 8, 1965 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles is closely followed by a member of the opposing team as he plays polo for the Rangers team in the Chairman's Cup competition at Smith's Lawn, Great Windsor Park, in Windsor, England. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Aug. 8, 1965 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles is closely followed by a member of the opposing team as he plays polo for the Rangers team in the Chairman's Cup competition at Smith's Lawn, Great Windsor Park, in Windsor, England. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Dec. 19, 1965 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are surrounded by member of their family on the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. From left, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, 5. In the pram is Prince Edward. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Dec. 19, 1965 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are surrounded by member of their family on the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. From left, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, 5. In the pram is Prince Edward. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this March 25, 1968 file photo, Prince Charles looks on, durig a procession, in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp, File) Credit: Peter Kemp Credit: Peter Kemp Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this March 25, 1968 file photo, Prince Charles looks on, durig a procession, in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp, File) Credit: Peter Kemp Credit: Peter Kemp

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this July 1, 1969 file photo, Prince Charles, kneels before his mother, Britain's Queen Eizabeth II, during the investiture ceremony of the Prince of Wales, at Caernafon Castle in Wales. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this July 1, 1969 file photo, Prince Charles, kneels before his mother, Britain's Queen Eizabeth II, during the investiture ceremony of the Prince of Wales, at Caernafon Castle in Wales. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Nov. 1965 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, gestures, during the dagger scene in Gordonstoun School's production of Shakespeare's "Macbeth" in which he played the title role, in Gordonstoun, near Elgin, Scotland. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Nov. 1965 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, gestures, during the dagger scene in Gordonstoun School's production of Shakespeare's "Macbeth" in which he played the title role, in Gordonstoun, near Elgin, Scotland. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this June 11, 1969 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, dressed in the uniform of the Colonel in Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, salutes at the Regiment's Colour presentation, at Cardiff Castle in Wales. It was the first occasion for the Prince to wear uniform. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this June 11, 1969 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, dressed in the uniform of the Colonel in Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, salutes at the Regiment's Colour presentation, at Cardiff Castle in Wales. It was the first occasion for the Prince to wear uniform. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this March 13, 1970 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, sits in the Chamber in Wellington, where she formally opened the Parliament with Prince Charles at left and Prince Philip on the right, in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this March 13, 1970 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, sits in the Chamber in Wellington, where she formally opened the Parliament with Prince Charles at left and Prince Philip on the right, in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this April 22, 1975 file photo, Britian's'Prince Charles, right, and Margaret Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, are photographed before dinner at Government House in Ottawa, Canada. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this April 22, 1975 file photo, Britian's'Prince Charles, right, and Margaret Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, are photographed before dinner at Government House in Ottawa, Canada. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Dec. 15, 1076 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew, foreground, with his elder brother, Prince Charles, look on during Prince Andrew's first visit on HMS Bronington. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Dec. 15, 1076 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew, foreground, with his elder brother, Prince Charles, look on during Prince Andrew's first visit on HMS Bronington. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Nov. 26, 1980 file photo Britain's Prince Charles changes his shirt at the end of a polo match in New Delhi, India. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Nov. 26, 1980 file photo Britain's Prince Charles changes his shirt at the end of a polo match in New Delhi, India. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this April 28, 1977 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, skis at the alpine resort of Isola 2000, north of Nice, France. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this April 28, 1977 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, skis at the alpine resort of Isola 2000, north of Nice, France. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1980 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, centre, drinks juice from a freshly-cut green coconut at Haripur village which he visited during a one-day halt in Bhubaneswar, India. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Santosh Basak, File) Credit: Santosh Basak Credit: Santosh Basak Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1980 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, centre, drinks juice from a freshly-cut green coconut at Haripur village which he visited during a one-day halt in Bhubaneswar, India. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Santosh Basak, File) Credit: Santosh Basak Credit: Santosh Basak

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose for photographs following the announcement of their engagement. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Pool, File) Credit: Ron Bell Credit: Ron Bell Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose for photographs following the announcement of their engagement. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Pool, File) Credit: Ron Bell Credit: Ron Bell

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this March 9, 1981 file photo, Princess Grace of Monaco is pictured with Princess Diana and Prince Charles during a visit to London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this March 9, 1981 file photo, Princess Grace of Monaco is pictured with Princess Diana and Prince Charles during a visit to London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - This is a 1981 file photo of the engagement rings of Britain's Prince Charles and his fiance Lady Diana Spencer. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - This is a 1981 file photo of the engagement rings of Britain's Prince Charles and his fiance Lady Diana Spencer. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this June 22, 1982 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and wife Princess Diana take home their newborn son Prince William, as they leave St. Mary's Hospital in London. (AP Photo/John Redman, File) Credit: John Redman Credit: John Redman Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this June 22, 1982 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and wife Princess Diana take home their newborn son Prince William, as they leave St. Mary's Hospital in London. (AP Photo/John Redman, File) Credit: John Redman Credit: John Redman

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Dec. 22, 1982 file photo, Britain's Prince William, the 6-month old son of British Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales interacts with his parents during a special photo call at Kensington Palace in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/David Caulkin, File) Credit: David Caulkin Credit: David Caulkin Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Dec. 22, 1982 file photo, Britain's Prince William, the 6-month old son of British Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales interacts with his parents during a special photo call at Kensington Palace in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/David Caulkin, File) Credit: David Caulkin Credit: David Caulkin

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1884 file photo, Britain's Prnice Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London with their new baby son. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1884 file photo, Britain's Prnice Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London with their new baby son. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 2, 1996 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles leads his sons Harry, left, and William onto the slopes above the alpine skiing resort of Klosters in Switzerland on the first full day of their skiing holiday. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Arno Balzarini/Keystone via AP, File) Credit: Arno Balzarini Credit: Arno Balzarini Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 2, 1996 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles leads his sons Harry, left, and William onto the slopes above the alpine skiing resort of Klosters in Switzerland on the first full day of their skiing holiday. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Arno Balzarini/Keystone via AP, File) Credit: Arno Balzarini Credit: Arno Balzarini

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 1999 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and his companion Camilla Parker Bowles leave the Ritz Hotel in London, the first time that the couple, who have been friends for more than 25 years, have appeared together in public. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 1999 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and his companion Camilla Parker Bowles leave the Ritz Hotel in London, the first time that the couple, who have been friends for more than 25 years, have appeared together in public. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles walk to the gala dinner at The Prince's Foundation in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Christine Nesbitt, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Christine Nesbitt Credit: Christine Nesbitt Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles walk to the gala dinner at The Prince's Foundation in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Christine Nesbitt, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Christine Nesbitt Credit: Christine Nesbitt

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Saturday, April 9, 2005 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leave St George's Chapel in Windsor, England following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/ Alastair Grant, Pool, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Saturday, April 9, 2005 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leave St George's Chapel in Windsor, England following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/ Alastair Grant, Pool, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Saturday, April 9, 2005 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Prince Charles, with his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, right, as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor, England following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/ Alastair Grant, Pool, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Saturday, April 9, 2005 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Prince Charles, with his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, right, as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor, England following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/ Alastair Grant, Pool, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, listen to a choir sing and dance during a tour of Soweto, South Africa. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Kim Ludbrook, Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Kim Ludbrook Credit: Kim Ludbrook Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, listen to a choir sing and dance during a tour of Soweto, South Africa. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Kim Ludbrook, Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Kim Ludbrook Credit: Kim Ludbrook

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles wears a traditional Saudi uniform as he attends the traditional Saudi dancing best known as "Arda," performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Fayez Nureldine/Pool Photo via AP, file) Credit: Fayez Nureldine Credit: Fayez Nureldine Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles wears a traditional Saudi uniform as he attends the traditional Saudi dancing best known as "Arda," performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Fayez Nureldine/Pool Photo via AP, file) Credit: Fayez Nureldine Credit: Fayez Nureldine

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 file photo, Britian's Prince Charles, left, speaks with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Dominic Lipinski Credit: Dominic Lipinski Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 file photo, Britian's Prince Charles, left, speaks with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Dominic Lipinski Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, depart after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Owen Humphreys/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Owen Humphreys Credit: Owen Humphreys Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, depart after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Owen Humphreys/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Owen Humphreys Credit: Owen Humphreys

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this file photo dated Monday March 9, 2020, from back, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Charles, front, as the family members leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Phil Harris/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Phil Harris Credit: Phil Harris Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this file photo dated Monday March 9, 2020, from back, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Charles, front, as the family members leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Phil Harris/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Phil Harris Credit: Phil Harris

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo, members of the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with from left, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo, members of the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with from left, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Dominic Lipinski Credit: Dominic Lipinski Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Dominic Lipinski Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, left, speaks with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Chris Jackson Credit: Chris Jackson Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, left, speaks with Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Chris Jackson Credit: Chris Jackson

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2007 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles enters the Harvard Club to receive the Global Environment Award from the Harvard Medical School in New York. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File) Credit: Stephen Chernin Credit: Stephen Chernin Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2007 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles enters the Harvard Club to receive the Global Environment Award from the Harvard Medical School in New York. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File) Credit: Stephen Chernin Credit: Stephen Chernin

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2014 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, center, with his sons Prince William, right, and Prince Harry stops for the media outside Lancaster House as they arrive to attend the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2014 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, center, with his sons Prince William, right, and Prince Harry stops for the media outside Lancaster House as they arrive to attend the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles smiles during a welcoming ceremony at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles smiles during a welcoming ceremony at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles greets guests during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles greets guests during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Charles, delivers the Queen's Speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Charles, delivers the Queen's Speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles arrive for the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Toby Melville Credit: Toby Melville Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles arrive for the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Toby Melville Credit: Toby Melville

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this April 17, 2021 file photo, Prince Charles with other family members follow the coffin during a procession arriving at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Paul Edwards/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Paul Edwards Credit: Paul Edwards Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this April 17, 2021 file photo, Prince Charles with other family members follow the coffin during a procession arriving at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Paul Edwards/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Paul Edwards Credit: Paul Edwards

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo Britain's Prince Charles cycles with representatives of the British Asian Trust at Highgrove in Gloucestershire before they embark on the charity's 'Palaces on Wheels' cycling event, in England. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Arthur Edwards Credit: Arthur Edwards Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo Britain's Prince Charles cycles with representatives of the British Asian Trust at Highgrove in Gloucestershire before they embark on the charity's 'Palaces on Wheels' cycling event, in England. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Arthur Edwards Credit: Arthur Edwards