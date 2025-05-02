Nation & World News
After a fan's terrifying fall in Pittsburgh, a look at safety measures across MLB

When a fan flipped over the railing and fell off the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park on Wednesday night, it elicited memories of fans who have died from similar falls at other major league stadiums
FILE - Newly installed netting at Safeco Field designed to protect fans from foul balls and flying bats is shown above the visitors' dugout during a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FILE - Newly installed netting at Safeco Field designed to protect fans from foul balls and flying bats is shown above the visitors' dugout during a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — When a fan flipped over the railing and fell off the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Wednesday night, it elicited memories of spectators who have died from similar falls at other major league stadiums.

Kavan Markwood was in critical condition as of Thursday after falling onto the warning track in right field just as Pirates star Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-3. Markwood was tended to for approximately five minutes by members of both the Pirates and Cubs training staffs as well as PNC personnel, before being removed from the field on a cart. He was taken to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital.

Pittsburgh Public Safety, which includes Pittsburgh Police and EMS, posted on X Thursday that the "incident is being treated as accidental in nature."

Fans died after steep falls at ballparks in Arlington, Texas, in 2011 and Atlanta in 2015.

Here's a look at some safety measures instituted by MLB and its teams:

Ballpark railings

Railing heights at ballparks are team decisions based on local laws and codes. The railing that runs along the Clemente Wall is three feet (36 inches) in height, which exceeds the building code requirements of 26 inches, according to Pirates vice president of communications Brian Warecki.

Those rail heights have come under scrutiny at other ballparks after fans died. The Rangers raised the height of the front row rails at their former ballpark by as much as 12 inches to 42 inches in July 2011 after a fan named Shannon Stone fell about 20 feet.

The Atlanta Braves settled a lawsuit in 2018 with the family of Gregory Murrey, who died after falling from Turner Field's upper deck three years earlier. Murrey fell over a rail that was 30 inches high — industry code standards mandated 26 inches or taller.

Foul ball netting

Until 2015, many ballparks had netting separating fans and the field only directly behind home plate. Following several incidents that season in which fans were hospitalized after being hit by foul balls, MLB encouraged teams to extend netting or screens to run dugout-to-dugout behind home plate in December 2015. Three years later, all 30 ballparks had netting reaching to the far ends of each dugout.

In 2019, a 2-year-old girl fractured her skull when struck by a foul ball at the Houston Astros' stadium. The club later reached a settlement with the girl's family. The following offseason, MLB announced seven major league teams would expand protective netting to the foul poles and 15 others would expand their netting generally to the area in the outfield where the stands begin to angle away from the field. The remaining eight clubs already had installed netting that extended substantially beyond the far end of the dugouts.

Alcohol sales

MLB does not mandate alcohol sales cutoffs, but most clubs have stopped selling alcohol around the end of the seventh inning for years. After new rules aimed at increasing the pace of play led to shorter game times in 2023, several clubs extended alcohol sales until the end of the eighth inning. Many of those teams have reverted back to the seventh-inning cutoff.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

FILE - Current railings, ar right, in front of the outfield stands at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington are 36 1/4 inches in front of the seats and 42 inches tall at the end of each isle, will be raised to a uniform 42 inches as renovations continue, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012, in Arlington, Texas. The new railing design is at center. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

FILE - Police and fans look over the railing where a fan fell from the stands during the second inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, July 7, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffery Washington, File)

FILE - Members of the grounds crew adjust the new extended netting above the visitors dugout before an opening day baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A fan is carted off the field at PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A fan is carted off the field at PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Man who fell from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park during Pirates game in critical condition

The man who fell over a railing at PNC Park is in critical condition. Police say it was an accident

No ill intent after antique cannonball found in NE Georgia garage, sheriff says

GBI Special Agent Mike Goelz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the state agency was responding to "evaluate possible military ordnance."

Witness Mimi Haley arrives to testify in the case against former film producer Harvey Weinstein at state court in Manhattan, Thursday, May 1, 2025 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

Weinstein accuser insists in tearful outburst: 'He did that to me'

7m ago

Musk's next task? Reviving Tesla in Europe where sales have plunged by more than half in a year

8m ago

The Latest: White House unveils Trump's 2026 proposed budget

8m ago

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump's first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor's office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year's general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won't apply Kemp's new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp's new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.