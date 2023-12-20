After 12 years, two children and 'Barbie,' Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly marry

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are officially married, their representative told The Associated Press Wednesday.

The two filmmakers have been together for 12 years, have two children and collaborated on many films, including "Barbie," which they co-wrote and Gerwig directed. They met on Baumbach's "Greenberg" and went on to work together on films like "Mistress America" and "Frances Ha," which they co-wrote, Baumbach directed and Gerwig acted in.

Baumbach was previously married to and shares a child with Jennifer Jason Leigh.