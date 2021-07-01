Africa's COVID-19 envoy blasts EU, COVAX over vaccine crisis

Just 1% of Africa's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, John Nkengasong said.

Masiyiwa said COVAX had promised to deliver 700 million vaccine doses to Africa by December. But at mid-year, Africa has received just 65 million doses overall. Less than 50 million doses via COVAX have arrived.

“We are very far away from our target,” Nkengasong said. “We don’t want to be seen as the continent of COVID ... (In Europe) the stadiums are full of young people shouting and hugging, we can’t do that in Africa.”

However, he and Masiyiwa announced that the first shipments of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines with U.S. support will begin arriving next week.

The African continent has had 5.5 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and has seen a “remarkable" 23% increase in deaths over the past week, the Africa CDC director said.

He said the continent needs 1.6 billion doses in a double-dose regime, or 800 million for a single-dose regime, to meet the goal of vaccinating 60% of the population.