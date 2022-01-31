African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup last week

On Monday afternoon Burkina Faso's junta announced that the leader of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, would be the country’s new president. Reading an announcement on state television, Lt. Col. Cyprien Kabore, a spokesman for the junta also said the head of the intelligence unit and the army’s chief of staff had been fired but didn’t say who was replacing them.

Talks with Damiba and ECOWAS began Saturday when a West African military delegation arrived. The junta has said that Kabore has not adequately addressed extremist violence in Burkina Faso, which has killed thousands and displaced more than 1.5 million people.

Speaking to the nation last week for the first since seizing power, Damiba said he would restore security and order and unite the country. He warned that the new regime would not tolerate betrayal.