African serval cat, named Spartacus, missing in NH town

“The dog didn’t want to come in last night. So my wife opened the front door. The dog and the cat spooked each other and off he went,” King told The AP. “He’s gone.”

The family spent much of last night searching for Spartacus in the woods near their home. Police have received a call from someone who reported seeing the cat a few miles away, and the family has put out a trap with live baby chickens. But so far, Spartacus has not returned.