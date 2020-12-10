African health official blasts 'terrible' vaccine inequality

“We need to show global cooperation, global solidarity,” he said, “The time to translate those powerful words into action is now.” He has warned that the coronavirus could become endemic in Africa if vaccinations take too long.

Africa's 54 countries now have a total of more than 2.3 million confirmed infections, including 100,000 in the past week.

“Clearly the second wave is here, no doubt,” Nkengasong said. He called this“a pivotal moment in the history of our continent” with Africa's development in the balance.

As he spoke, the World Trade Organization was meeting in Geneva on a request by South Africa and India to waive some intellectual property rules to allow for faster, easier access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

“But a small group of high-income countries and their trading partners have opposed it including Brazil, the European Union, Canada, the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement with Amnesty International supporting the waiver.

Rohit Malpani, a Paris-based public health consultant, said opposition to the waiver would further delay the production of vaccines.

“We have a situation where donor countries say they’re willing to provide funds to COVAX to buy vaccines but there are none available because of the (intellectual property) issue,” he said.

“It’s like inviting someone to dinner and giving them a plate but then keeping all the food.”

___

Maria Cheng in London contributed.