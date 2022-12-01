ajc logo
X

African continent finally to receive 1st mpox vaccines

National & World News
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Africa’s top public health body says the continent is set to receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa's top public health body says the continent is set to receive its first batch of mpox vaccines as a donation from South Korea.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the 50,000 doses will be used first for health workers and people living in the hardest-hit areas. No timing was given for the doses' arrival.

The continent this year has recorded 202 deaths from mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — with a fatality rate of 19.3% across 13 countries. And yet African health authorities for months have pursued vaccines mostly in vain as major outbreaks were reported in rich, Western countries for the first time.

Acting CDC director Ahmed Ogwell noted 51 new mpox cases in Congo in the past week and said Ghana and Nigeria are the other most affected countries.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Finger-pointing starts over long waits for Georgia voters 2h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
20h ago

Credit: File photo

8 alleged metro Atlanta gang members convicted in teen’s execution-style murder
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Applications for jobless benefits decline last week
5m ago
Suspicious package found at US Embassy in Spain amid probe
6m ago
An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
13h ago
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top