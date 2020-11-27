Africa CDC sees COVID-19 vaccinations in 2nd quarter of 2021

"The worst thing we want for the continent is for COVID to become an endemic disease” in Africa, he said.

The World Health Organization's Africa chief, Matshidiso Moeti, in a separate briefing said the goal is to vaccinate 20% of the population on the continent by the end of next year.

But the WHO warned that a study of the 47 sub-Saharan African countries in its region found that only just under half, or 49%, have “identified the priority populations for vaccination and have plans in place to reach them," and just 24% have adequate plans for resources and funding.

It could take more than $5 billion to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine in Africa to priority populations alone, the WHO says — and that doesn't include the costs for delivering the vaccines.

In one hopeful development, authorities have begun distributing 2.7 million antigen tests throughout the continent, which Nkengasong said is “perhaps a game-changer” that allows for faster and easier testing.

So far, about 21 million tests have been conducted across Africa’s 54 countries.