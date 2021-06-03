Africa CDC says FDA announcement on J&J issues imminent

Africa CDC director John Nkengasong said he was in contact earlier Thursday with J&J officials, and they told him a visit by FDA regulators and an announcement regarding the Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore was pushed back from Wednesday to Friday.

“Those are the exchanges I got from Johnson & Johnson," Nkengasong said on a conference call with reporters. “Let’s wait until Friday or early next week and then we will have a fully comprehensive picture of what is going on."