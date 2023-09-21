Afghans who recently arrived in US get temporary legal status from Biden administration

The Biden administration is giving temporary legal status to Afghan migrants who have already been living in the country for a little over a year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By REBECCA SANTANA – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday it was giving temporary legal status to Afghan migrants who have already been living in the country for a little over a year.

The Department of Homeland Security said in the announcement that the decision to give Temporary Protected Status to Afghans who arrived after March 15, 2022, and before Sept. 20, 2023, would affect roughly 14,600 Afghans.

This status doesn't give affected Afghans a long-term right to stay in the country or a path to citizenship. It's good until 2025, when it would have to be renewed again. But it does protect them from deportation and give them the ability to work in the country.

A relatively small number of people are affected. On Thursday the administration announced it was giving Temporary Protected Status to nearly 500,000 Venezuelans in the country.

But many Afghans who would benefit from the new protections took enormous risks in getting to the U.S., often after exhausting all other options to flee the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Supporters have argued that they are deserving of protection.

“Today’s decision is a clear recognition of the ongoing country conditions in Afghanistan, which have continued to deteriorate under Taliban rule,” Eskinder Negash, who heads the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, said in a statement.

Separately, the Department also continued the protected status for a smaller group of Afghans — about 3,100 people. That group already had protection but the administration must regularly renew it.

The news Thursday would not affect tens of thousands of other Afghans who came to the country during the August 2021 American airlift out of Kabul or Afghans who have come over the years on special immigrant visas intended for people who worked closely with the U.S. military or government.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

MARTA’s CEO died by suicide. His family is working to raise awareness.4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Family of 2022 Fulton jail death announces plans to sue sheriff and county
3h ago

Credit: TNS

NTSB says turbulent Delta flight seriously injured 2 crew, 2 passengers
3h ago

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store
2h ago

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Chesebro moves to suppress key evidence in Trump election case
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican...
20m ago
Brazil’s firefighters battle wildfires raging during rare late-winter heat wave
20m ago
Official: Allegation of India's link to Sikh's killing based on human and surveillance...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
6h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
6h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top