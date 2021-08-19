Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman described an all-out effort by U.S. officials to get Afghans and allies to safety. “This is an all-hands-on-deck effort and we’re aren’t going to let up,” Sherman said at a State Department news conference.

Taliban fighters and checkpoints ringed the airport — barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with Westerners makes them prime targets of the insurgents. Afghans who made it past the Taliban reached Americans guarding the airport complex, and thrust documents at some of the 4,500 U.S. troops in temporary control.

One of the last windows of escape from Taliban threatens to close when Biden's planned pullout by Aug. 31 is complete.

“People are going to die,” said Air Force veteran Sam Lerman. He said he was working to help a former Afghan military contractor who received an email from the State Department telling him to go to the airport. But U.S. troops at the entry to the airport turned back the Afghan man Wednesday, telling him he lacked the right document, Lerman said.

Hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or promises of flights also congregated at the airport, adding to the chaos. It didn't help that many of the Taliban fighters were illiterate, and cannot read the documents.

Nearly 6,000 people had been evacuated by the U.S. military since Saturday, a White House official said Wednesday night. The turmoil has seen Afghans rush the tarmac. In one instance, some apparently fell to their death while clinging to a departing American C-17 transport plane.

Hoping to secure seats on an airlift are American citizens and other foreigners, Afghan allies of the Western forces, and women, journalists, activists and others most at risk from the fundamentalist Taliban.

The U.S. has declined to give estimates of how many U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan and are in need of escape.

About 100,000 Afghans were seeking evacuation through a U.S. visa program meant to provide refuge to Afghans who had worked with Americans, as well as family members, said Rebecca Heller, head of the U.S.-based International Refugee Assistance Program. Her organization was among those pressing the United States to urgently step up visa processing.

Heller said an Afghan client told her of five Afghan translators killed by the Taliban in the past two days for their past work with Americans.

Heller played an appeal that she said a female Afghan client had recorded. The woman, whose name The Associated Press is withholding for her safety, has been waiting for three years for U.S. action on her visa application.

“The only hope in this moment I have is the U.S. government,” the Afghan woman said. “Please, U.S. government ... please stop promising. Please, start taking action. As immediately as you can."

The Pentagon said senior U.S. military officers, including Navy Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, are talking to Taliban commanders about Taliban checkpoints and curfews that have limited the number of Americans and Afghans able to enter the airport.

The U.S. government sent emails in recent days telling some American citizens, green card holders and their families, and others to come to the airport, and to be prepared to wait.

Biden has defended his decision to end the U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan that began after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and has rejected blame for the chaos that has ensued. Biden this laid responsibility on Afghans themselves for the Taliban takeover and for the frantic scrambles to flee the country.

But refugee groups note yearslong backlog of visa applications.

An operation to fly to the United States former Afghan translators and others whose visa processes were closest to completion had managed to bring in only about half of the 4,000 Afghans predicted before the Taliban takeover.

A separate visa program meant to fly out civil society members most at risk from the Taliban was handicapped from the start, partly by a U.S. requirement that Afghans travel outside Afghanistan to apply — a trip that the Taliban sweep made impossible for most.

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Robert Burns in Washington and Kathy Gannon in Guelph, Canada, and AP Broadcast Correspondent Sagar Meghani in Washington contributed to this report.

Caption This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs Inc. shows vehicles trying to reach the civilian side of Kabul International Airport, also known as Hamid Karzai International Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Pentagon said Tuesday that U.S. commanders are communicating with the Taliban as they work to evacuate thousands of people through the airport. The Taliban cleared the civilian side of the airport Tuesday and control access to it. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP) Credit: Planet Labs Inc. Credit: Planet Labs Inc.

Caption Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, center, the commander of U.S. Central Command, meets with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan-Forward, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Capt. William Urban/U.S. Navy via AP) Credit: Capt. William Urban Credit: Capt. William Urban

Caption U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. U.S. Soldiers and Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Credit: Sgt. Isaiah Campbell Credit: Sgt. Isaiah Campbell

Caption Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks on the situation in Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Marines of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) process Department of State personnel for evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Credit: Sgt. Isaiah Campbell Credit: Sgt. Isaiah Campbell