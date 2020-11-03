Afghans mourn those killed in horrific IS university attack

The Islamic State is not part of peace talks and despite their claims of responsibility, the government has blamed Taliban for the attacks. Taliban, like the Afghan security forces, are fighting the Islamic State and under an agreement signed with the U.S., the Taliban have committed to fighting militancy, specifically the Islamic State.

The Taliban, which condemned the attack on the university and denied involvement within hours of its start, have refused to declare a cease-fire saying it would be part of the negotiations.

But if not a cease-fire, then a significant reduction in violence has taken on increasing importance as Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday made a surprise visit to Pakistan urging Islamabad to urge the insurgent movement to reduce violence.

Pakistan has been critical in pushing Taliban into talks. Even as the Islamic insurgent group ousted by the U.S.-led coalition in 2001 maintains its political office in Doha, where talks are being held, its leadership councils are located in Pakistan.

Khalilzad brokered a peace pact with the Taliban that was signed in February and seen at the time as the country's best chance at peace in more than 40 years of war. The peace agreement which is to allow U.S. and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan after 19 years, it also paved the way for the peace talks currently underway.

In a series of tweets Tuesday Khalilzad condemned the attack but also warned “this barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here.”

Family members of the victims mourned their loved ones on local TV and called for the government to investigate security lapses.

Gannon reported from Islamabad.

