Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Afghan children will die because of US funding cuts, aid official says

An aid agency official says Afghan children will die because of US funding cuts
Action Against Hunger's country director Cobi Rietveld, second from right, talks to her staff at their headquarters in Kabul Tuesday April 15, 2025. (AP Foto/Siddiqullah Alizai)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Action Against Hunger's country director Cobi Rietveld, second from right, talks to her staff at their headquarters in Kabul Tuesday April 15, 2025. (AP Foto/Siddiqullah Alizai)
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Afghan children will die because of US funding cuts, an aid agency official said Tuesday.

The warning follows the cancellation of foreign aid contracts by President Donald Trump's administration, including to Afghanistan where more than half of the population needs humanitarian assistance to survive.

Action Against Hunger initially stopped all U.S.-funded activities in March after the money dried up suddenly. But it kept the most critical services going in northeastern Badakhshan province and the capital Kabul through its own budget, a measure that stopped this month.

Its therapeutic feeding unit in Kabul is empty and closing this week. There are no patients, and staff contracts are ending because of the U.S. funding cuts.

“If we don’t treat children with acute malnutrition there is a very high risk of (them) dying,” Action Against Hunger’s country director, Cobi Rietveld, told The Associated Press. “No child should die because of malnutrition. If we don’t fight hunger, people will die of hunger. If they don’t get medical care, there is a high risk of dying. They don’t get medical care, they die.”

More than 3.5 million children in Afghanistan will suffer from acute malnutrition this year, an increase of 20% from 2024. Decades of conflict — including the 20-year U.S. war with the Taliban — as well as entrenched poverty and climate shocks have contributed to the country’s humanitarian crisis.

Last year, the United States provided 43% of all international humanitarian funding to Afghanistan.

Rietveld said there were other nongovernmental organizations dealing with funding cuts to Afghanistan. “So when we cut the funding, there will be more children who are going to die of malnutrition.”

The children who came to the feeding unit often could not walk or even crawl. Sometimes they were unable to eat because they didn't have the energy. All the services were provided free of charge, including three meals a day.

Rietveld said children would need to be referred to other places, where there was less capacity and technical knowledge.

Dr. Abdul Hamid Salehi said Afghan mothers were facing a crisis. Poverty levels among families meant it was impossible to treat severely malnourished children in private clinics.

“People used to come to us in large numbers, and they are still hoping and waiting for this funding to be found again or for someone to sponsor us so that we can resume our work and start serving patients once more.”

Action Against Hunger's country director Cobi Rietveld, second from left, talks to her staff and to journalists at their therapeutic feeding unit in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday April 15, 2025. (AP Foto/Siddiqullah Alizai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman carries a plastic bag on her shoulder at a central market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Foto/Siddiqullah Alizai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An empty yard is seen at the aid group Action Against Hunger's therapeutic feeding unit in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday April 15, 2025. (AP Foto/Siddiqullah Alizai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Action Against Hunger's country director Cobi Rietveld, second from right, talks to her staff at their therapeutic feeding unit in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Foto/Siddiqullah Alizai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Staff members wait for their director at Action Against Hunger's therapeutic feeding unit in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Siddiqullah Alizai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Doctors and nurses leave Action Against Hunger's therapeutic feeding unit in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday April 15, 2025. (AP Foto/Siddiqullah Alizai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Action Against Hunger's country director Cobi Rietveld, left, talks to her staff and to journalists at their therapeutic feeding unit in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday April 15, 2025. (AP Foto/Siddiqullah Alizai)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump considers a pause on his auto tariffs

3m ago

Sudan faces the world's worst humanitarian crisis as second anniversary of war nears, UN says

8 people die from cholera in South Sudan as funding cuts force longer walks to clinics

The Latest

President Donald Trump departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump considers a pause on his auto tariffs

3m ago

Core Democratic groups are preparing to be targeted by the Trump administration

4m ago

The Black Crowes and Jimmy Page revisit a unique 25-year-old live set

6m ago

Featured

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations

Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Democratic leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses

Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.