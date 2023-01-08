ajc logo
X

AFC title game will be at neutral site if Bills vs. Chiefs

National & World News
By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The AFC championship game will be played on a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point

The AFC championship game will be played on a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point.

Buffalo's 35-23 win over New England on Sunday coupled with Kansas City's 31-13 victory at Las Vegas on Saturday means the No. 1 seed Chiefs (14-3) can't host the conference title game against the Bills (13-3) because the teams played an unequal number of games.

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday that implemented new rules for this postseason in response to the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night.

The Bills were trailing the Bengals 7-3 in the first quarter when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated after making a tackle. The league chose to cancel the game to avoid disrupting the start of the postseason and impacting the remainder of the playoff field.

The 24-year-old Hamlin is breathing fully on his own while also able to speak, though he was still listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His neurological function was deemed excellent on Saturday.

If the Bills would’ve defeated the Bengals, they would have earned the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs because a 24-20 win in Kansas City in October gave Buffalo a tiebreaker edge. Instead, the Bills finished with the No. 2 seed and will host the Miami Dolphins (9-8) in a wild-card game next weekend.

The Bills lost a thrilling overtime game at Kansas City in the divisional round last year. The Chiefs have hosted the last four AFC championship games, going 2-2. They would host it again if their opponent is not Buffalo.

Cincinnati's 27-16 win over Baltimore eliminated the rule change that called for a coin flip to determine home-field advantage for the Ravens-Bengals matchup in an AFC wild-card game. The Bengals (12-4) will host the Ravens (10-7) next weekend. The Bengals had criticized the coin flip proposal, and running back Joe Mixon mocked it Sunday by flicking a coin and kicking it after scoring a touchdown.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons close out season with victory over Bucs1h ago

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

TCU committed to running the ball against Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Three questions with the quarterbacks
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia, TCU credit cultures with establishing successes
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia, TCU credit cultures with establishing successes
3h ago

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil's top government offices
13m ago
Different Dakota: SD State wins 1st FCS title over ND State
25m ago
Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to 'bring, retain great people'
25m ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
8h ago
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top