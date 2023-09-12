Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

National & World News
Updated 14 minutes ago
X

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance, Tyler announced Monday.

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler, 75, posted on Instagram. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The band known for "Dream On," "Walk This Way" and "Sweet Emotion" began its "Peace Out" farewell tour on Sept. 2 with a tour-hour set in Philadelphia. Last Saturday's show was held on New York's Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.

The new dates are Jan. 29 in Detroit; Feb. 14 in Chicago; Feb. 17 in Washington D.C., Feb. 21 in Toronto; Feb. 26 in Raleigh, North Carolina and Feb. 29 in Cleveland, according to the Instagram announcement.

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Eskew Dumez Ripple

Tech Square’s third phase is about to start. Here’s how it will look.9h ago

Credit: Family photo

Memorial planned for the day child shot to death would have turned 2
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with Forest Park police
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia commemorates anniversary of 9/11 attacks
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia commemorates anniversary of 9/11 attacks
9h ago

Truist plans ‘sizable’ layoffs; target of cuts uncertain
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

California lawmakers approve the nation’s most sweeping emissions disclosure rules for...
18m ago
Over 100 VIPs attend UN screening of documentary on Russia's siege of Ukrainian city of...
25m ago
7 people have died in storms in southern China and 70 crocodiles are reported to be on...
26m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
9h ago
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top