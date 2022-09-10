BreakingNews
FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen who left Atlanta airport with 'unknown man'
Aer Lingus cancels Dublin-origin flights, cites IT outage

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Irish carrier Aer Lingus says a major IT outage Saturday has forced it to cancel all Dublin-originating flights to European and United Kingdom destinations

LONDON (AP) — The Irish carrier Aer Lingus canceled all flights out of Dublin to European and U.K. destinations on Saturday due to a major computer networking incident knocking offline its check-in and boarding systems and website, the company said.

It said all outgoing flights from Dublin beginning at mid-afternoon were canceled, and a number of Dublin-bound flights from European destinations were also canceled. Flights from Portugal and Spain were being delayed, it said.

“As we are currently unable to communicate directly with customers, we are asking customers booked to travel on those flights not to come to Dublin Airport,” the company said in a statement.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said by email that the impacted network provider — which they did not name — “has identified the reason for the incident and we are not treating it as a cyberware/ransomware attack at this time.”

The spokesperson said they could not for the moment say what percentage of Aer Lingus' flights were affected.

A statement on the company's home page said the network provider was unable to give Aer Lingus an estimate of when connectivity would be restored.

23h ago
6h ago
