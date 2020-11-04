Aegean quake toll rises, Turkish rescuers make final search

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake’s magnitude at 7.0, though other agencies recorded it as less severe.

The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Some 1,700 aftershocks followed, according to AFAD, 45 of which were greater than 4.0 magnitude.

In Izmir, the quake reduced buildings to rubble or saw floors pancake in on themselves and authorities detained nine people, including contractors, for questioning over the collapse of six of the buildings.

Turkey has a mix of older buildings and cheap or illegal constructions that do not withstand earthquakes well. Regulations have been tightened to strengthen or demolish older buildings, and urban renewal is underway in Turkish cities, but experts say it is not happening fast enough.

The country sits on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In this photo provided by the government's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, a rescue worker holds Ayda Gezgin by the hand in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after they discovered the young girl alive, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. The girl, Ayda Gezgin, was seen being taken into an ambulance on Tuesday, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sound of cheers and applause from rescue workers. (AFAD via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A member of rescue services takes a break during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building destroyed in the earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A woman pauses at a basketball court where tents had been set up to accommodate people after becoming homeless due to the Oct. 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Children of families that became homeless due to the earthquake and now live in tents set up at a basketball court, paint a Turkish flag during a group activity in Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

People who became homeless due to the earthquake go through handout clothes at a basketball court where tents for the homeless families had been set up, Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel