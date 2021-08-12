ajc logo
X

AEG Presents to require COVID-19 vaccines for concertgoers

FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, Tame Impala performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals. The company said in a news release, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, Tame Impala performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals. The company said in a news release, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris

Credit: Amy Harris

National & World News
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals.

The vaccine requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1, the company said in a news release on Thursday. The decision comes as coronavirus cases are surging throughout the United States.

AEG is either an owner or a partner in Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel in New York, The Roxy in Los Angeles, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

The company said the policy would also apply to event staff and anyone who enters their venues or festivals. Leading up to Oct. 1, AEG said it would implement a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of a show date.

Jay Marciano, chief operating officer and chairman, cited the delta variant and vaccine hesitancy as reasons for the policy.

“We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers,” Marciano said.

In Other News
1
US keeping distance as Afghan forces face Taliban rout
2
Cuomo exit isn't stopping push for answers on nursing homes
3
Stevie Wonder, Common team for cancer fundraising TV special
4
Wendy's opens delivery-only kitchens to meet growing demand
5
OxyContin-maker Purdue goes to judge to confirm settlement
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top