Advocates push for release of women's prison abuse victims

The prison’s former warden, Ray J. Garcia, is one of five Dublin employees who have been charged since last June with sexually abusing inmates. Garcia is accused of molesting an inmate on multiple occasions from December 2019 to March 2020 and forcing her and another inmate to strip naked so he could take pictures while he made rounds. Investigators said they found the images on his government-issued cellphone. His lawyer has refused interview requests from the AP.

Since March, nine other workers have been placed on administrative leave by the Bureau of Prisons.

“After failing to protect them, the very least BOP can do now is let these women leave and begin to heal,” Ring said.

The AP's reporting on the federal prison system has revealed layer after layer of abuse, neglect and leadership missteps — including rampant sexual abuse by workers, severe staffing shortages, inmate escapes and the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic — leading directly to the agency's director announcing his resignation earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter. Monaco has said she is committed to holding Bureau of Prisons staff accountable, including by bringing criminal charges.