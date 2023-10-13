BreakingNews
GOP pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, job within Trump ally's reach

Advocacy group says a migrant has died on US border after medical issue in outdoor waiting area

An advocacy group says a migrant died this week after having a medical emergency in an area where people wait to be processed outdoors by Border Patrol agents
National & World News
1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A migrant in a waiting area between two border walls has died this week after a medical emergency, a migrant advocacy group said. U.S. authorities confirmed Friday that someone died but gave few details.

The migrant was a 29-year-old woman from Guinea who died Wednesday after encountering medical problems at an “open-air detention site” near the San Ysidro border crossing, according to the American Friends Service Committee's US-Mexico Border Program.

The site is an enclosed area on U.S. soil where migrants wait outdoors to be processed while under the watch of Border Patrol agents. Human rights organizations have expressed concerns about the use of outdoor detention.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that Border Patrol agents “were approached by an individual in medical distress” about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) west of the port of entry.

“Shortly thereafter, the person experienced a medical emergency. First aid was immediately initiated, and the individual was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital by local emergency medical services where they passed away,” the statement said.

The statement does not acknowledge if the person was in custody and does not provide any additional details, including whether they were a migrant. The incident is being reviewed by the agency's office of professional responsibility. A cause of death has not been determined.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Sam Whitehead, KFF Health News

PrEP, a key HIV prevention tool, isn’t reaching Black women3h ago

Credit: AP

GOP pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, job within Trump ally's reach
18m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Dunwoody day care owner gets 30 years in prison in child abuse case
2h ago

Credit: Vino Wong /AJC

TOP STORY
Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Austin Scott running for U.S. House speaker
4h ago

Credit: Vino Wong /AJC

TOP STORY
Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Austin Scott running for U.S. House speaker
4h ago

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
12h ago
The Latest

Worried about the 23andMe hack? Here’s what you can do
Oweh to miss 4th straight game, but Ravens 'very close' to full strength, coach says
5m ago
Kaiser Permanente reaches a tentative deal with health care worker unions after a recent...
6m ago
Featured

Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
12h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top