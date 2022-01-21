Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Advocacy group: Internet down across Yemen after airstrike

National & World News
30 minutes ago
Yemen has lost its connection to the internet after Saudi-led airstrikes targeted a site in the contested city of Hodeida

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen lost its connection to the internet nationwide early Friday after Saudi-led airstrikes targeted a site in the contested city of Hodeida, an advocacy group said.

NetBlocks.org said the connection dropped out around 3 a.m. local.

It said Yemen was "in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout following airstrike on (a) telecom building."

The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi rebels who hold Yemen's capital, Sanaa, acknowledged carrying out “accurate airstrikes to destroy the capabilities of the militia” around Hodeida's port. It did not immediately acknowledge striking a telecommunication target as NetBlocks described.

The undersea FALCON cable carries internet into Yemen through the Hodeida port along the Red Sea.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
The Latest: Azarenka overpowers Svitolina at Australian Open
3m ago
Peru: 21 beaches polluted by spill linked to Tonga eruption
18m ago
Japan widens virus restrictions as omicron surges in cities
33m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top