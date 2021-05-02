Adviser suggests Biden still wears mask outside out of habit

Questioned about Biden's practice, senior adviser Anita Dunn told CNN's “State of the Union” that she realized that she was also still wearing her mask outdoors even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people like her and Biden can stop wearing masks outside when they're alone or not among strangers.

“I myself found that I was still wearing my mask outdoors this week, because it has become such a matter of habit," Dunn said. “I think the president takes the CDC guidelines very seriously. And he’s always taken his role as sending a signal to follow the science very seriously, as well.”