Adrian Peterson faces DWI charge in Minnesota after arrest following Vikings draft party

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former star running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Friday in Minnesota after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans.

According to Hennepin County jail records, Peterson was booked at 5:16 a.m. and released from custody at 7:31 a.m. on a $4,000 bond. The 40-year-old faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired and a court date in Minneapolis on May 9.

State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a trooper observed Peterson driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.14%. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is 0.08%.