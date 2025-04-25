Nation & World News
Adrian Peterson faces DWI charge in Minnesota after arrest following Vikings draft party

Former star running back Adrian Peterson has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Minnesota after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former star running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Friday in Minnesota after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans.

According to Hennepin County jail records, Peterson was booked at 5:16 a.m. and released from custody at 7:31 a.m. on a $4,000 bond. The 40-year-old faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired and a court date in Minneapolis on May 9.

State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a trooper observed Peterson driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.14%. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is 0.08%.

Peterson was traveling on a suburban freeway about 8 miles south of U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings held their public event around the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. Peterson was one of several former Vikings players who took part in the festivities.

Peterson, who lives in the Houston area, was the seventh overall pick by the Vikings in the 2007 draft. He's the fifth all-time leading rusher in NFL history with 14,918 yards after 10 seasons with the Vikings and bouncing around with six other teams over his final five seasons in the league.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Fans wait while the Minnesota Vikings are on the clock to choose their first-round pick during the Vikings NFL football draft party Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders and mascot celebrate after the team picked Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson at No. 24 in the first round during the Vikings NFL football draft party Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

File - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV,File)

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani holds the Syrian Flag during a ceremony where the Syrian flag was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.