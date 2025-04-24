Adrian Kempe leads the LA Kings' offensive spree in a 6-2 win over Oilers for a 2-0 series lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe had two third-period goals and two assists, captain Anze Kopitar added a goal and three assists, and the Los Angeles Kings routed the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 on Wednesday night to seize a 2-0 lead in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Quinton Byfield and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the second straight game, and Brandt Clarke scored his first playoff goal to begin an overwhelming performance by second-seeded Los Angeles.

The Kings blew a four-goal lead before winning Game 1, and they let a three-goal lead slip to 3-2 early in the third period of Game 2 before seizing control with three goals in less than five minutes while chasing goalie Stuart Skinner.