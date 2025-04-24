Adrian Kempe leads the LA Kings' offensive spree in a 6-2 win over Oilers for a 2-0 series lead

Nation & World News
Adrian Kempe had two goals and two assists, captain Anze Kopitar added a goal and three assists, and the Los Angeles Kings routed the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 to seize a 2-0 lead in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series
By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe had two third-period goals and two assists, captain Anze Kopitar added a goal and three assists, and the Los Angeles Kings routed the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 on Wednesday night to seize a 2-0 lead in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Quinton Byfield and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the second straight game, and Brandt Clarke scored his first playoff goal to begin an overwhelming performance by second-seeded Los Angeles.

The Kings blew a four-goal lead before winning Game 1, and they let a three-goal lead slip to 3-2 early in the third period of Game 2 before seizing control with three goals in less than five minutes while chasing goalie Stuart Skinner.

These Pacific Division rivals are meeting in the first round for the fourth straight year, but the Kings had home-ice advantage for the first time. They've largely dominated two games in the building where they had the NHL’s best home record, scoring 12 goals — including five by their revitalized power play, which was the worst among playoff teams in the regular season.

Game 3 is Friday night in Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Oilers, but the defending Western Conference champions' endemic defensive struggles couldn’t be covered up by the brilliance of Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who was held scoreless.

Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for the Kings.

Los Angeles went up 3-0 midway through the second when Kuzmenko added to his extraordinary start with the Kings by smacking home a rebound.

Edmonton finally got on the board when Draisaitl redirected a nifty pass from John Klingberg.

Arvidsson scored against his former team with 15:55 to play to tighten it up, but Kempe answered moments later on a pass from Kopitar, who added LA's third power-play goal shortly afterward.

Calvin Pickard replaced Skinner, but Kempe scored his second goal 90 seconds later.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

