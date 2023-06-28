X

Adrian becomes the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season off of Mexico's western coast

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Adrian has become the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season off Mexico’s western coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Adrian became the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season Wednesday off Mexico's western coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Adrian had sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). The storm was expected to weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend and keep heading out to sea.

On Wednesday afternoon, the storm’s center was located about 370 miles (575 kilometers) southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico.

The hurricane center said Adrian was moving west at about 6 mph (9 kph), and that general motion was expected to continue.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

DOJ questions Raffensperger for Trump election probe1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Biden’s energy chief warns against threats to cut climate incentives
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Traveling? Brace for heavy air, road travel for July 4 holiday period
3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Dog dies, 40 displaced after large fire engulfs Sandy Springs apartment complex
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Dog dies, 40 displaced after large fire engulfs Sandy Springs apartment complex
1h ago

Child’s body found decaying in closet of abandoned DeKalb apartment
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Utah woman accused of killing husband after writing book about grief is sued for over $13...
5m ago
Microsoft CEO Nadella tells a judge his planned Activision takeover is good for gaming
13m ago
Montana Superfund town's health clinic accused of submitting false asbestos claims
17m ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
8h ago
People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
12h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top