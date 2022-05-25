Administration opposes airlines in lawsuit over crew breaks

The trade group said Wednesday, “The conflict between federal and state law is a critical issue with nationwide implications,” and it hopes that the Supreme Court will overturn the lower court’s ruling.

Under the ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, airlines would have to release California-based flight crews from all job duties — even during flights — for 10 minutes every four hours, a 30-minute meal break every five hours, and another meal break after 10 hours.

FAA rules set a maximum work day of 14 hours for flight attendants during which they can take meal breaks but must remain on duty. That saves airlines the cost of adding flight attendants to cover for those who are off-duty.

Lawyers for flight attendants who sued Virgin America say that a 1978 federal law deregulating the airline industry gave the FAA sole authority over airline prices, routes and services, but not other matters.