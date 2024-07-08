Adm. William H. McRaven collaborating with daughter Kelly on follow-up to bestselling picture book

NEW YORK (AP) — Adm. William H. McRaven is collaborating with daughter Kelly McRaven on a follow-up to his bestselling “Skipper the Seal” picture book that draws upon his onetime passion for being a superhero.

Little Brown Books for Young Readers announced Monday that the McRavens' “Be a Hero with Skipper the Seal” will be published March 11, 2025. With illustrations by Howard McWilliam, the new book follows the adventures of Skipper as he is asked by the president of the United States to recruit a team of heroes.

“As a young boy in Texas, I dreamed of being a superhero and saving the world,” the admiral said in a statement. “But I thought you had to have special powers. When I grew up, I found that real heroes are all around us and the only power they needed was belief in themselves.”