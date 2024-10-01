Adams says no word from Pierce since Raiders coach appeared to like trade talk on social media

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Davante Adams said on his weekly spot on the “Up and Adams Show” that he hadn't heard from Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce since a screenshot appeared of Pierce appearing to like a social media post about possibly trading the Raiders star wide receiver.

Sports Illustrated writer Michael Fabiano posted on Instagram: "Don't be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders."

"I keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that," Davante Adams told host Kay Adams. "But there's been no communication with anybody from the team since that (post) became a thing. It's kind of like the weekly, 'What's up with Tae?' thing. There's always some sort of drama, but at the end of the day 17 (his uniform number) doesn't create any of it, so people can say what they want."