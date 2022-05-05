Adames homers twice as Brewers pound lowly Reds 10-5

Urías and Yelich connected against Greene in the first, and Rowdy Tellez's RBI double tied it at 3. Adames capped Milwaukee's three-run second with a two-run drive to left-center.

Taylor and Hiura went deep in the third before Greene was replaced by Luis Cessa.

The 22-year-old Greene was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fourth consecutive loss. He struck out seven and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

After placing two players on the injured list Wednesday with unspecified designations, Reds manager David Bell is confident the team can avoid a full-blown COVID-19 outbreak. But he recognizes that it’s not always easy despite comprehensive mitigation efforts.

“Obviously, it’s something that’s really important to us to keep everyone healthy as best as we can,” Bell said. “But the reality is we’re all together a lot; we have contact with lots of different people, just like everyone else but we’re doing the best that we can.”

Cincinnati also placed first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 IL earlier this week.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Connor Overton (0-0, 1.69 ERA) makes his second start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh. RHP JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.20) starts for the visiting Pirates.

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer (2-0, 1.93 ERA) starts Friday night at Atlanta in the opener of a nine-game trip. The Braves, who beat the Brewers in their NL Division Series last year, have yet to announce a starter for the series opener.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephensen hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephensen hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephensen is congratulated by Colin Moran after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephensen is congratulated by Colin Moran after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash