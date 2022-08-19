Adam Scott seeing results he needs at just the right time

That was enough of a spark, and now he's looking to cash in as one of the top 30 players who make it to the FedEx Cup finale next week in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.

“I’m in great shape going into the weekend. I don’t even know when the last time I led a tournament was,” Scott said.

He won at Riviera in 2020. His last 36-hole lead was at Doral for a World Golf Championship in 2016, which he went on to win.

“I certainly haven’t had my best stuff for quite a while. It’s been a battle for sure,” he said. “But that’s how this game is. I’d like to make the most of this position now over the next 36 holes.”

A brief look behind would remind him it won't be easy, and the Australian knows this.

Spieth has looked solid over two days at Wilmington Country Club, with only one bogey in each round. He missed the cut last week and feels his postseason didn't start until Monday when he arrived at Wilmington. That's not just about trying to erase a bad memory.

Spieth headed to southern tip of Baja California after the British Open, wanting a break before the hectic finish to the season. One problem. Upon returning to Dallas, every course he plays was closed, and his only option was hitting from a stall in a practice facility.

Only when he arrived in Tennessee last week did he realize his swing had stayed on vacation, and his coach wasn't available to join him until Delaware. He turned it around quickly.

“I feel like I’m doing everything good, nothing spectacular, but I feel like in every facet of my game, it’s trending and improving, and I know what to do to get it better and better,” Spieth said. “Certainly feels really good. Coming into the weekend, it’s a good opportunity to just have a lot of trust, focus on trying to win this golf tournament, not think about next week.”

Scheffler also missed the cut last week and joined Spieth and others at Pine Valley on Sunday. And then he opened with three short birdies, didn't make too many mistakes the rest of the way and will be in the final group with Scott on Saturday.

Conner is at No. 29 and is in a great spot to protect his position for East Lake. Young seems to play great every week — twice contending in majors, five runner-up finishes for the season. One win would tick a lot of boxes on his list of goals.

Xander Schauffele holed out with a wedge on the 17th hole for an eagle and a 69, and he was in he group two shots behind that included defending champion Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy, who chipped in for birdie on his final hole for another 68.

Scott didn't get a finish quite that good. He was sailing along on a warm, breezy afternoon when he pushed his tee shot near a tree. The lie was clean, but his punch shot toward the fairway hung up in rough. From there he didn't reach the green or get up-and-down, and all that meant a double bogey.

“It’s a good reminder for the weekend that I’ve really got to keep it under control and don’t want to have too many get off the map and get out of position around here,” Scott said.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Adam Scott, of Australia, hist out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Adam Scott, of Australia, hist out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Adam Scott, of Australia, waves to the gallery after putting on the fourth green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Adam Scott, of Australia, waves to the gallery after putting on the fourth green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Jordan Spieth points to the direction of his shot off the 16th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Combined Shape Caption Jordan Spieth points to the direction of his shot off the 16th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined Shape Caption Jordan Spieth watches his shot from the fairway on the 12th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Combined Shape Caption Jordan Spieth watches his shot from the fairway on the 12th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined Shape Caption Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Scottie Scheffler misses a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Combined Shape Caption Scottie Scheffler misses a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined Shape Caption Cameron Young reacts to a missed putt on the 18th green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Cameron Young reacts to a missed putt on the 18th green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Corey Conners, of Canada, drops a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Combined Shape Caption Corey Conners, of Canada, drops a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined Shape Caption Xander Schauffele watches his shot on the 16th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Combined Shape Caption Xander Schauffele watches his shot on the 16th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined Shape Caption Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 16th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Combined Shape Caption Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 16th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez