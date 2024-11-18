Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged. She backed him through domestic violence trial

Nation & World News
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good arrive at EBONY Power 100 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at nya studios WEST in Los Angeles.
Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged.

The two told E! News of their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, and Good showed off her ring in a photograph for The Associated Press.

Majors, 35, and Good, 43, met in 2022 and began dating last year.

She was a constant presence as a supporter of Majors at the New York trial where he was found guilty in December of misdemeanor assault against his ex-girlfriend.

Majors was ordered to complete one year of a counseling program but avoided jail time in the case because of his lack of a previous criminal record. Majors and his attorneys have maintained his innocence.

But he was dropped from future projects by Marvel, where he was supposed to play a central role in its next phase of films as villain Kang the Conqueror.

He had already appeared in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the first two seasons of the Disney+ series "Loki."

He also appears in the forthcoming "Magazine Dreams," for which he has won acclaim for playing an aspiring bodybuilder. It was dropped by its distributor last year but was recently picked up by another and is set for release early in 2025.

Good is known for appearing in the films “Eve's Bayou,” “Deliver Us From Eva” and “Roll Bounce,” and the Nickelodeon sitcom “Cousin Skeeter.”

