ajc logo
X

Actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges

National & World News
21 minutes ago
Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio

NEW YORK (AP) — Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office records, the 35-year-old Brown was taken into custody Thursday morning and held on a $25,000 bond. He was arraigned Friday in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police told the Times that they had been summoned to a home and witnessed a verbal argument they feared could turn violent.

Brown, best known for the Disney Channel series “That's So Raven," has had numerous legal and other personal troubles, including charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest and drug possession.

He has been in out of medical and rehabilitation facilities. In 2018 he reached out for help to Dr. Phil McGraw, who brought him onto his television show to discuss Brown's struggles.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain2h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery

Credit: Andre Penner

Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo
3h ago

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
21h ago

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
21h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
The Latest

Credit: Charles Krupa

Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18
4m ago
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG
9m ago
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top