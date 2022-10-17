Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53

Schank's quiet humor and his honesty about his struggles with alcoholism and gambling addiction made him a fan favorite. Among Schank’s most memorable moments in “American Movie” was a bloodcurdling scream he recorded for “Coven.”

Bogenberger said that throughout his battles with addiction and cancer, Schank remained “one of the most kind and selfless human beings this earth was ever blessed with.”

Family, friends and others paid tribute on Twitter.

“Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood called Schank a “legend,” adding “Mike Schank forever.” Comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted a simple “RIP.” Rainn Wilson, best known for playing Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” tweeted, “This is sad. LOVED this wonderful human.”

Schank’s best friend, Borchardt, simply tweeted: “Stay strong forever, Mike...”.

In August, Schank announced on Twitter that he was 27 years sober.

Roughly three months before Schank’s announcement, he began to tell friends and family that he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, according to Bogenberger.

Bogenberger said a celebration of life will be held Nov. 12 at the Milwaukee Alano Club, where Schank volunteered for two decades.

_____

This story was updated to correct that Schank was 53 years old, not 56, when he died and that he died on Thursday, not Wednesday.