Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dead at 56

Schank's quiet humor and his honesty about his struggles with alcoholism and gambling addiction made him a fan favorite. Among Schank’s most memorable moments in “American Movie” was a bloodcurdling scream he recorded for “Coven.”

Bogenberger said that throughout his battles with addiction and cancer, Schank remained “one of the most kind and selfless human beings this earth was ever blessed with.”

Friends, family members and others paid tribute on Twitter.

“Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood called Schank a “legend,” adding “Mike Schank forever.” Comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted a simple “RIP.” Rainn Wilson, best known for playing Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” tweeted, “This is sad. LOVED this wonderful human.”

Schank’s best friend Borchardt simply tweeted: “Stay strong forever, Mike...”.

In August, Schank announced on Twitter that he was 27 years sober.

Roughly three months before Schank’s announcement, he began to tell friends and family that he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, according to Bogenberger.