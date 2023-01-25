BreakingNews
UPDATE: 4th serious crash today causes delays on I-75, this time in Cobb
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Actor Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson settle sex abuse lawsuit

National & World News
By ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
“Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco has settled agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that rocker Marilyn Manson abused her physically, emotionally and sexually

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Game of Thrones" actor Esmé Bianco has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with rocker Marilyn Manson in which she alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse, attorneys for both sides said Wednesday.

Bianco reached the agreement in her lawsuit against Manson and his record company “in order to move on with her life and career,” lawyer Jay Ellwanger said in an email.

Manson’s attorney Howard King also confirmed the agreement in an email. He previously said the actions alleged in the suit “simply never happened” and were “provably false.”

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles in 2021, Bianco said Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England in 2009 and 2011 under the false pretenses of roles in music videos and movies that never materialized.

The suit alleged Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep, gave her alcohol and drugs, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, cut her, gave her electric shocks, tried to force her to have sex with another woman and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night.

A Tuesday court filing says a request for dismissal, which remains subject to a judge’s approval, will be filed in the next 45 days. Details of the terms were not released.

Two similar lawsuits against Manson, one filed by a former assistant, the other by a model, have been dismissed by judges while at least one more remains.

In September, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department handed over a 19-month criminal investigation of women's sexual abuse allegations against Manson, but prosecutors said more evidence needed to be gathered before they could decide whether he should be charged.

Manson is also suing his former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, alleging the "Westworld" actor conspired with a friend to use false allegations and pretenses to get other women to come forward about him.

In a court declaration, Wood said she had never pressured anyone to make false allegations against Manson.

Bianco and others aired their allegations after Wood said on social media early in 2021 that Manson sexually, physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship. Manson’s record label and agents dropped him at the time.

Wood expanded on her experience with Manson in an HBO documentary, “Phoenix Rising," that aired last year.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Bianco and Wood have.

Bianco played Ros in the first three seasons of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns5h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb commissioners restore order amid conflict and protest over electoral map
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb commissioners restore order amid conflict and protest over electoral map
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Council members grill MARTA over Atlanta expansion plans
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matt Rourke

Hurts puts MVP talk behind him, focuses on NFC title game
10m ago
Panic! at the Disco ends; Brendon Urie to focus on family
17m ago
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
22h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top