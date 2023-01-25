Actor Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson settle sex abuse lawsuit

A Tuesday court filing says a request for dismissal, which remains subject to a judge’s approval, will be filed in the next 45 days. Details of the terms were not released.

Two similar lawsuits against Manson, one filed by a former assistant, the other by a model, have been dismissed by judges while at least one more remains.

In September, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department handed over a 19-month criminal investigation of women's sexual abuse allegations against Manson, but prosecutors said more evidence needed to be gathered before they could decide whether he should be charged.

Manson is also suing his former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, alleging the "Westworld" actor conspired with a friend to use false allegations and pretenses to get other women to come forward about him.

In a court declaration, Wood said she had never pressured anyone to make false allegations against Manson.

Bianco and others aired their allegations after Wood said on social media early in 2021 that Manson sexually, physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship. Manson’s record label and agents dropped him at the time.

Wood expanded on her experience with Manson in an HBO documentary, “Phoenix Rising," that aired last year.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Bianco and Wood have.

Bianco played Ros in the first three seasons of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

___

