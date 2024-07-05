Nation & World News

Actor Dustin Hoffman and Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes among celebrities at Wimbledon

Actor Dustin Hoffman and Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes were among the celebrities watching Carlos Alcaraz play Frances Tiafoe in the third round on Centre Court at Wimbledon
Dustin Hoffman reacts as he watches the third round match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Francis Tiafoe of the United States at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Actor Dustin Hoffman and Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes were among the celebrities watching Carlos Alcaraz play Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the third round on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The 86-year-old Hoffman was sitting in the Royal Box, an area reserved for special guests invited by the All England Club, while Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were in the stands.

The presence of Hoffman — who won an Oscar for his role in “Rain Man” — was perhaps fitting on a day when showers disrupted play at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament both in the morning and afternoon.

The match between Alcaraz and Tiafoe was played under a retractable roof, keeping everyone dry.

Hoffman is no stranger to Wimbledon. In 2012, he was in Serena Williams' player box to watch the American's fourth-round match.

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who won his third Super Bowl title this year, had also attended a Morgan Wallen concert in Hyde Park in central London on Thursday.

Other famous names in the Royal Box on Friday included composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Prince Michael of Kent.

Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa in the royal box on centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Actor Dustin Hoffman, left, and Lisa Hoffman arrive on day five of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Friday July 5, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, right, watch the third round match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Francis Tiafoe of the United States on Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, right, arrive on Centre Court for the third round matches at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Gurdon in the royal box for the third round matches on Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

