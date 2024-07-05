Actor Dustin Hoffman and Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes among celebrities at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Actor Dustin Hoffman and Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes were among the celebrities watching Carlos Alcaraz play Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the third round on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The 86-year-old Hoffman was sitting in the Royal Box, an area reserved for special guests invited by the All England Club, while Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were in the stands.

The presence of Hoffman — who won an Oscar for his role in “Rain Man” — was perhaps fitting on a day when showers disrupted play at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament both in the morning and afternoon.