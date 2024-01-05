Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80

LONDON (AP) — Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo "Starsky & Hutch" in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.

His wife, Helen Snell, said Friday that “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family."

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," she said in a statement. “His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”