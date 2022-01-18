Actor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatment

Anderson voiced an animated version of himself as a kid in “Life With Louie." He created the cartoon series, which first aired in prime time in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role.

Anderson has appeared in series including “Scrubs” and “Touched by an Angel” and on the big screen in 1988's “Coming to America” and in last year's sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

He regularly tours as a stand-up comedian, Schwartz said.