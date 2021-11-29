Actor charged in riot almost talked way into staying in jail

His chances of being released from jail seemed to wane as he offered answers that the judge said she couldn’t understand. Then another lawyer, Michelle Peterson, intervened for Beeks.

Beeks then let Petersen represent him and was ordered released from jail after agreeing to follow the court-imposed conditions of release, such as agreeing to GPS monitoring, not possessing a gun and not having any contact with members of the Oath Keepers.

Beeks was arrested in Milwaukee last Tuesday. He hasn’t yet entered a plea to a felony charge of obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.

Authorities say Beeks, who went into the Capitol wearing a jacket from Michael Jackson’s “BAD” world tour, was a member of the Oath Keepers and had paid membership dues to the group two weeks before the riot.

Since Jan. 6, more than 650 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said.

A few other defendants charged in the Capitol riot have espoused ideologies and expressed rhetoric that appear to comport with the “sovereign citizens” movement.

In September, a different federal judge in Washington jailed self-represented defendant Pauline Bauer for failing to comply with court orders to cooperate with probation officers during her pretrial release. Bauer, who owns a restaurant in rural Kane, Pennsylvania, has repeatedly interrupted the judge during hearings and has argued in vain that the court doesn't have any jurisdiction over her. ___

Billeaud reported from Phoenix.