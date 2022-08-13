Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the county's coroner's office confirmed that the death of the comedian, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan, who said deputies responded to a call about the death at a private residence, said that the cause of death was unknown.

Entertainment companies and some of Ray's fellow comedians reacted with sadness to the news of Ray's death.