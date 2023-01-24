Actor Adam Devine to reign as Bacchus LIV at 2023 Mardi Gras

Devine, of Waterloo, Iowa, will reign as Bacchus LIV, king of the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, which will roll through the streets of New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 19. Mardi Gras culminates on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Devine is most recognized for his portrayal of Bumper in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” as well as the television series “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.” Devine is also well known for his television sitcom roles in “Modern Family” and HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones.”