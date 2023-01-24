BreakingNews
BREAKING: UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
ajc logo
X

Actor Adam Devine to reign as Bacchus LIV at 2023 Mardi Gras

National & World News
3 hours ago
One of Mardi Gras’ signature carnival krewes will be led this year by actor and comedian Adam Devine

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One of Mardi Gras' signature carnival krewes will be led this year by actor and comedian Adam Devine.

Devine, of Waterloo, Iowa, will reign as Bacchus LIV, king of the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, which will roll through the streets of New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 19. Mardi Gras culminates on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Devine is most recognized for his portrayal of Bumper in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” as well as the television series “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.” Devine is also well known for his television sitcom roles in “Modern Family” and HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones.”

The theme of Bacchus’ 54th parade is “Throw Me Something, Mister!” It will feature 21 theme floats, including Mr. Potato Head, Mr. Coffee and Mr. Mardi Gras.

Restaurateur Owen Edward “Pip” Brennan Jr. founded the Krewe of Bacchus in 1968 as a way to expand the Mardi Gras experience by staging a parade on the Sunday before Mardi Gras, having a national celebrity king and inviting riders from across the country to participate. In 1969, Bacchus was the first Krewe to parade super floats — extended or double-decker structures — through the French Quarter.

Previous Bacchus monarchs include Josh Duhamel, Robin Thicke, Andy Garcia, Drew Brees, JK Simmons, Anthony Mackie, Nicolas Cage, Kirk Douglas, Bob Hope, Charleston Heston and Perry Como.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Emergency lane allows traffic past downed plane on Gwinnett interstate2m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Report: Chip Caray to leave Braves for Cardinals
21h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Jonesboro’s Glanton resigns, creating 5th vacancy in Georgia General Assembly
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

UPDATE: Fulton DA says indictment decisions will come soon in Trump probe
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

UPDATE: Fulton DA says indictment decisions will come soon in Trump probe
3h ago

Credit: AP file photo

Creativity, determination lead Buster Faulkner to Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Minchillo

Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says
7m ago
Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister
8m ago
Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot
13m ago
Featured

Credit: www.bookyourphotographer.com

Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
6h ago
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top