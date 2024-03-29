Nation & World News

Activists sue US National Park Service over plan to remove Puerto Rico's famous stray cats

A nonprofit organization has sued the U.S. National Park Service over a plan to remove Puerto Rico’s famous stray cats from a historic district in the U.S. territory
FILE - A stray cat sits on a wall in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 2, 2022. The nonprofit organization Alley Cat Allies said on March 28, 2024, that it sued the U.S. National Park Service over a plan to remove stray cats from the area surrounding this historic seaside fortress in Old San Juan. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A stray cat sits on a wall in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 2, 2022. The nonprofit organization Alley Cat Allies said on March 28, 2024, that it sued the U.S. National Park Service over a plan to remove stray cats from the area surrounding this historic seaside fortress in Old San Juan. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo, File)
18 minutes ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A nonprofit organization said Thursday that it sued the U.S. National Park Service over a plan to remove Puerto Rico's famous stray cats from a historic district in the U.S. territory.

The lawsuit filed by Maryland-based Alley Cat Allies comes four months after the federal agency announced it would contract an animal welfare organization to remove an estimated 200 cats that live in an area surrounding a historic seaside fortress in Old San Juan.

The organization would decide whether the trapped cats would be adopted, placed in foster homes, kept in a shelter or face other options. It wasn’t immediately clear if an organization has been hired.

At the time, the National Park Service said it would hire a removal agency if the organization it contracted failed to remove the cats within six months.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tourists and locals have long considered the cats both a delight and a nuisance, with the National Park Service stating in 2022 that the population had grown too much as it noted the smell of urine and feces in the area.

Activists have decried the plan, saying six months is insufficient time to remove so many cats and worried they would be killed.

In its lawsuit, Alley Cat Allies requested additional environmental statements from the federal agency and asked that a judge finds its actions allegedly violate acts including the National Environmental Protection Act.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Drones helped bring drugs, weapons into Georgia prisons, investigation finds1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House, Senate leaders OK $36.1 billion budget with raises for 300,000
2h ago

WATCH
High above Midtown, training center protesters rescued from crane
2h ago

Credit: AP

Trump lawyer: Ex-president cannot be charged for false statements

Credit: AP

Trump lawyer: Ex-president cannot be charged for false statements

Credit: Bob Townsend

Buckhead brewery sued by EEOC over Black chef’s firing
The Latest

Credit: AP

4 Canadian school boards sue Snapchat, TikTok and Meta for disrupting students' education
7m ago
Biden OKs $60M in aid after Baltimore bridge collapse as governor warns of 'very long...
11m ago
Biden's fundraiser with Obama and Clinton nets a record $25 million, his campaign says
12m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

2024 Braves preview: Getting you ready for Friday’s season opener
All-state and all-metro: Georgia high school basketball teams of the year
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say