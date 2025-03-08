Activists open abortion center in front of Polish parliament on Women's Day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish abortion rights activists opened a center across from the parliament building in Warsaw on Saturday where women can go to have abortions with pills, either alone or with other women.

Opening the center on International Women's Day across from the legislature was a symbolic challenge to authorities in the traditionally Roman Catholic nation, which has one of Europe's most restrictive laws.

A small but loud group of protesters stood outside the center as activists gathered inside for its inauguration. The activists had private security guards, while police also separated the protesters from those inside.