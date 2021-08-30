Activists block court on eve of key ruling in Poland

The activists said they do not consider the court legitimate, in part because the ruling party appointed three judges to the court soon after it won power in 2015 in a maneuver that was illegal under Polish law. Now they fear that if the court rules that Polish law has primacy over EU law, it would mark another step away from Western norms for Poland.

The country was a model of democratic transition for a quarter-century after the fall of communism in 1989. Human rights organizations say there has been democratic backsliding under the current government as it tightens control over the judiciary and media, as well as due to restrictions of reproductive rights for women and the targeting of LGBT people with harsh rhetoric.

The ruling party says its changes to the court, which have been opposed by EU institutions, are meant to fight corruption by judges and make the court system more efficient.

The justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, recently said the EU's criticism amounts to “hybrid warfare” against Poland.

The protesters Monday also released a long manifesto explaining their action.

“The ruthless and flagrant realization, with absolute impunity, of narrow party interests by the populists and anti-democrats currently ruling the country, which is being cynically presented as a fight for the communal interests, has reduced the Republic, over the past six years, to the rank of a geopolitical pariah and an ordinary institutional ruffian,” the statement said.