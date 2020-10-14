Activist fined for dislodging African art from Paris museum

French officials denounced the Quai Branly incident, saying it threatens ongoing negotiations with African countries launched by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018 for legal, organized restitution efforts.

Diyabanza was unrepentant and pledged to appeal the conviction by what he called “the judges of a government that fails in its moral duties."

“We get our legitimacy from the perpetual idea of trying to recover our heritage and giving our people access to it,” he told reporters.

Diyabanza. has staged similar actions in the Netherlands and the southern French city of Marseille. He accuses European museums of making millions on artworks taken from now-impoverished countries like his native Congo, and said the funeral pole, which came from current-day Chad, should be among the works returned to Africa.

Congo-born Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza arrives for the verdict at the Paris Palace of Justice, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Diyabanza was fined 2,000 euros ($2,320) for trying to take a 19th-century African funeral pole from a Paris museum. He streamed the incident online in a protest against colonial-era injustice like the plundering of African art. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

