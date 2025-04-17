Active shooter reported on Florida State campus in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An active shooter was reported Thursday on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, according to the school's alert system.
Police were on scene or on the way around noon, officials said. Students and faculty were instructed to continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.
“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.