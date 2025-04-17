Nation & World News
Active shooter reported on Florida State campus in Tallahassee

Florida State University has released an alert warning of an active shooter on the school's campus in Tallahassee
By KATE PAYNE and DAVID FISCHER – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An active shooter was reported Thursday on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, according to the school's alert system.

Police were on scene or on the way around noon, officials said. Students and faculty were instructed to continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said.

