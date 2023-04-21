Acting head of Federal Aviation Administration is leaving

Asked two weeks ago whether Nolen might be nominated for the job, Buttigieg — whose department includes the FAA — said he would not discuss names.

In a statement Friday, Buttigieg said, “Billy is a tremendous leader, a true expert, and a dedicated public servant. He has kept safety as the FAA’s north star through one of the most complex periods in modern aviation."

The FAA has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since Stephen Dickson stepped down in March 2022, halfway through his five-year term.

The agency is under public scrutiny after several close calls between airline planes, some of which appeared to have been caused by FAA air traffic controllers clearing planes to use the same runway at roughly the same time.

Nolen responded by convening a “safety summit” in March, which was attended by dozens of representatives from airlines, pilot unions and other groups. He has said aviation is safer than ever — there have been no fatal crashes involving U.S. airline planes since 2009 — but that the FAA cannot become complacent.

The FAA also faces staffing shortages that have slowed air traffic, and an outage in an alert system in January briefly stopped all departing flights nationwide.