Acropolis in Greece closes in the afternoon due to heat wave

People stand on rocks near a beach of Kavouri suburb, southwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The heat wave is expected to peak Monday, with temperatures inland ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius (107.6 to 114.8 Fahrenheit). Temperatures will remain at 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) or above in much of Greece until at least Friday, meteorologists say. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Updated 19 minutes ago
Authorities in Greece have closed the Acropolis and other ancient sites during afternoon hours as a heat wave scorching the eastern Mediterranean worsened

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece closed the Acropolis and other ancient sites during afternoon hours starting Tuesday as a heat wave scorching the eastern Mediterranean worsened.

Temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the Greek capital, as the extreme weather fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey and blazes in Greece, Italy and across the region. Greek authorities have described the heat wave as the most intense in more than 30 years.

The Acropolis, which is normally open in the summer from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., will have reduced hours through Friday, closing from midday to 5 p.m.

The Greek Fire Service maintained an alert for most of the country Tuesday, while public and some private services shifted operating hours to allow for afternoon closures.

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Two men sit on a rock as the sun sets, near a beach of Kavouri suburb, southwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The heat wave is expected to peak Monday, with temperatures inland ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius (107.6 to 114.8 Fahrenheit). Temperatures will remain at 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) or above in much of Greece until at least Friday, meteorologists say. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
People walk under the ancient Acropolis, in Athens Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Authorities in Greece have closed the Acropolis and other ancient sites during afternoon hours as a heatwave scorching the eastern Mediterranean continued to worsen. Temperatures reached 42 C (107.6 F) in parts of the Greek capital, as the extreme weather fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey and blazes across the region. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Tourists walk by the closed entrance of the ancient Acropolis, in Athens Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Authorities in Greece have closed the Acropolis and other ancient sites during afternoon hours as a heatwave scorching the eastern Mediterranean continued to worsen. Temperatures reached 42 C (107.6 F) in parts of the Greek capital, as the extreme weather fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey and blazes across the region. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Tourists exit the ancient Acropolis, in Athens Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Authorities in Greece have closed the Acropolis and other ancient sites during afternoon hours as a heatwave scorching the eastern Mediterranean continued to worsen. Temperatures reached 42 C (107.6 F) in parts of the Greek capital, as the extreme weather fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey and blazes across the region. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Tourists talk with staff of the ancient Acropolis, in Athens Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Authorities in Greece have closed the Acropolis and other ancient sites during afternoon hours as a heatwave scorching the eastern Mediterranean continued to worsen. Temperatures reached 42 C (107.6 F) in parts of the Greek capital, as the extreme weather fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey and blazes across the region. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Tourists sit in the shade outside the ancient Acropolis, in Athens Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Authorities in Greece have closed the Acropolis and other ancient sites during afternoon hours as a heatwave scorching the eastern Mediterranean continued to worsen. Temperatures reached 42 C (107.6 F) in parts of the Greek capital, as the extreme weather fueled deadly wildfires in Turkey and blazes across the region. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
People swim during a heatwave, at a beach of Kavouri suburb, southwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The heat wave is expected to peak Monday, with temperatures inland ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius (107.6 to 114.8 Fahrenheit). Temperatures will remain at 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) or above in much of Greece until at least Friday, meteorologists say. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
